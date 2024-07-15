MONTREAL — Five-time Olympic medallist Marc Gagnon has been named the head coach of Canada's short-track program, Speed Skating Canada announced Monday.

Former head coach Sebastien Cros will remain with the program in the new role of assistant head coach.

Gagnon had worked as an assistant coach at Speed Skating Canada under Cros since 2021.

Speed Skating Canada said in a statement that the coaching changes were made to meet the "evolving needs" of Canada's high-performance program.

“I am truly grateful towards Speed ​​Skating Canada for this new opportunity and for their confidence in me as a coach," Gagnon said in a release. "My approach focused on performance through the well-being and human development of each athlete, but also of the support team, aligns very well with the values ​​of the organization.

"I intend to fulfil my new mandate by maintaining this shared vision and doing everything in my power to help those around me achieve their full potential, all while respecting their personal ambitions."

Gagnon won three gold and two bronze medals over his Olympic career, including two gold and a bronze at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

He also racked up 29 medals (14 gold, 10 silver, five bronze) in World Cup competition.

Speed Skating Canada says Gagnon will be responsible for developing the program's overall strategic direction and will act as the liaison between the coaching and support staff.

Cros, a former skater and coach with France’s short-track program, will continue to lead the development of the national team's training plans and will remain the lead coach for the Olympic champion men’s relay team.

Canada is coming off a successful 2023-24 short-track season that included 35 World Cup medals (15 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) and world championship titles for William Dandjinou and Kim Boutin.

Canada's short-track team returns to action at the 2024 Canadian Championships, Sept. 13-15 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.