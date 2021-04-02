Five members of the Vancouver Canucks have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Friday, bringing the total number of players on the list to seven.

Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwan and Antoine Roussel were all added to the list on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds no official statement/update is expected from the NHL about Vancouver on Friday.

No official statement/update expected from the NHL on the Canucks today. I think the league wants to see how things go over the next several days with testing/results. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 2, 2021

Vancouver had all their games through April 6 postponed as of Thursday night. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic and forward Adam Gaudette were listed on the NHL's COVID protocols list on April 1.

