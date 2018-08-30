It looks like Calgary Flames are ready to commit long-term to defenceman Noah Hanifin.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Hanifin and the club are putting the final touches on a contract extension after acquiring him earlier this summer.

Flames and Noah Hanifin are putting the final touches on a contract extension. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 31, 2018

Hanifin arrived in Calgary in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on June 23 along with Elias Lindholm in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Adam Fox and Micheal Ferland.

In 79 games last year, Hanifin scored a career-high 10 goals and added 22 assists in an average of 18:52 in ice time per game.

“When you do your homework on Noah, I love the drive,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said of Hanifin following the trade. “He wants to be a really, really top player. He’s prepared to put in the work. When these guys come into the league, it’s like their going to change the world in their first year or two years. He’s already a real good player and there’s upside.”

“I do think that bringing in Elias and Noah, they’re going to fit right in,” Treliving said. “They’re good teammates. Part of what we look at this is make sure we have good chemistry and a good mix in our dressing room. Both guys were real excited.”

The 21-year-old Hanifin was selected in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft out of Boston College. He has played in at least 79 games in each of his three seasons in the league. He is coming off a three-year rookie deal that carried a cap hit of $925,000.

The Flames finished at 37-35-10 last season, good for fifth place in the Pacific Division.