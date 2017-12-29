The Calgary Flames will be without Michael Frolik for an extended period of time, as head coach Glen Gulutzan said the veteran forward is sidelined with a fractured jaw.

Frolik suffered the injury in Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks after being hit in the face with a shot from Sharks defenceman Brent Burns. He left the game and did not return.

Frolik, 29, has seven goals and 15 points in 37 games this season.