The Clagary Flames recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the AHL's Stockton Heat on Friday and ruled starter Mike Smith day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Flames head coach Bill Peters said Friday he still expects Smith to play in at least one of the team's upcoming three road games. The Flames visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, face the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday before returning to Calgary.

Smtih exited Wednesday's overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers after the second period and did not return. He allowed four goals on 14 shots in two periods of action.

The 36-year-old has an 11-7-1 record this season with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage with two shutouts.

David Rittich entered Wednesday's win relief and stopped four of five shots. He has a 9-3-1 record this season with a 2.31 GAA and a .921 save percentage with one shutout.

Gillies has a .861 SV% and a 3.96 GAA in 18 AHL games this season. In order to make room for him the roster, the Flames assigned forward Ryan Lomberg to Stockton.

Also on Friday, centre Mikael Backlund returned to practice with the Flames. Backlund, who has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild last Thursday, skated as the team's eighth defenceman.