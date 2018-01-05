Calgary Flames forward Jaromir Jagr remains day-to-day, coach Glen Gulutzan said on Friday.

The 45-year-old Jagr has appeared in 22 contests for the Flames this season. He did not play in Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, sitting out with what the team called a lower-body injury.

The native of Kladno, Czech Republic has a goal and six assists on the season.

Jagr has played in 24 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and the Flames.

He is the NHL’s active leader in goals (766) and assists (1,155) and his 1,921 points are second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.

A 13-time All-Star, Jagr won the Hart Trophy in 1999 as the league’s most valuable player to his team and claimed the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions as the league’s top scorer.

Jagr has appeared in 1,733 contests and need to appear in just 38 more to overtake Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history.

The Flames are next in action on Saturday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks.