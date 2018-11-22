The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Michael Stone on the injured reserve due a blood clot in his arm. There is no timeline on his return.

According to Flames GM Brad Treliving, Stone wasn't feeling right last night and the blood clot was discovered this morning.

Stone has been a healthy scratch for 11 of Calgary's last 12 games.

Stone, 28, was originally drafted in the fourth round (69th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes in 2008 before being traded to Calgary for two draft picks on Feb. 20, 2017.

The Flames also placed forward Michael Frolik on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and he will not travel with the team on their two-game road trip.