The Calgary Flames have placed veteran forward Jaromir Jagr on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 31 which was the last time he played.

The 45-year-old has played 22 games with the Flames this season, scoring one goal and six assists.

Jagr is signed to a one-year, $1 million contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, Jagr is dealing with multiple injuries and any decision on his future will be put on hold until he is healthy.

"Most believe that he is done in Calgary, but his injury is still significant and there’s a collection of them," Dreger said. "He’s being treated in Calgary but he first wants to get healthy and then determine what his playing future is. Now, Calgary can try and trade him but it doesn’t sound like there’s much of a market out there. Perhaps he returns to Europe, but he first wants to get healthy before there is any decision that's being finalized and that might take some time."

The Flames recalled forward Ryan Lomberg from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.