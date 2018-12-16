The Calgary Flames have recalled forward Kerby Rychel and removed Mikael Backlund from the injured reserve.

Rychel has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 25 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat. He was acquired by the Flames from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Hunter Shinkaruk on Aug. 20 and is signed to a one-year, two-way deal.

Backlund has missed the last four games after getting injured on Dec. 6 against the Minnesota Wild. He has 17 points in 29 games this season.

The Flames also announced that they have assigned goaltender Jon Gillies and forward Andrew Mangiapane to the AHL.