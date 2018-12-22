How patient should the Flames be with their goaltending?

The Calgary Flames announced Saturday they have removed forward Michael Frolik from injured reserve ahead of their game against the St. Louis Blues.

Frolik has missed the past 15 games with an ankle sprain.

The 30-year-old has seven goals and no assists in 20 games for the Flames this season.

in a corresponding roster move, the Flames assigned Ryan Lomberg to the AHL.