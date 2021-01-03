Flames rise high, Habs rock bottom in NHL Power Ranking The Calgary Flames make a 10-spot jump in the first ranking of 2022, while Montreal's depleted lineup hits the basement.

Sutter: Gaudreau is 'one of the best 200 foot players in the league right now'

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Kicking things off are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who once again lead all Canadian teams in the Power Rankings.

Like most teams north of the border, the Leafs barely played over the past two weeks, with just a single game. They made the most of it, with a 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators and climb to second in these rankings, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes.

With a 2-0-0 record, the Calgary Flames make the biggest jump of any team this week, climbing 10 spots all the way into the top three.

Johnny Gaudreau led the way with three goals and six points in two games, followed by Matthew Tkachuk's five points. Gaudreau looks like he’s back to his point-per-game self after falling short of the mark the past two seasons.

The Flames are now in a great position in the Pacific Division. They trail Vegas by five points but have five games in hand.

It was a tough stretch to end 2021 for Edmonton. After challenging for top spots in these rankings, the Oilers have lost nine of their past 11 games.

Even their superstars have slowed, although it is relative to the lofty standards they’ve established over the past few years, with 11 points for Leon Draisaitl and 13 points for Connor McDavid over their past 11 games.

The Oilers’ penalty kill has also hurt them, allowing 10 goals since Dec. 3, third most in the NHL and good for a paltry 67.7 per cent efficiency rate.

The Bruce Boudreau effect has been in full force in Vancouver. Vancouver has yet to lose a game in regulation since he was hired, posting an 8-0-1 record. A 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings is the only blemish on their record.

The Canucks have managed to get themselves back in the playoff conversation but remain on the outside looking in right now. The signs are encouraging, however, even when looking past the record. The Canucks have generated more expected goals at even strength than their opponents in eight of their past nine games, the only exception being the loss to L.A.

Another squad that played just a single game since we last did the rankings, Winnipeg won its only game 5-4 in overtime against the Golden Knights.

The Jets are currently the lowest-ranked team to have a positive goal differential at +0.19, far ahead of the Islanders at -0.46, despite New York being a single spot behind them in 21st. If Winnipeg continues this type of play, 20th has a good chance to be their floor.

There’s not much to say about Ottawa over the past couple of weeks as they were mostly inactive. Their return to the ice was a 6-0 blowout loss to the Maple Leafs on New Year’s Day. The NHL has postponed Ottawa's game Thursday night in Seattle after three more Senators players and a coach entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

After weeks of flirting with last place, the Habs have finally taken over the 32nd spot in the rankings from the Coyotes. It’s tough to put much stock in their recent play, however. The Canadiens have been absolutely decimated by injuries and COVID, to the point that they could only dress 11 forwards and five defencemen against the Panthers.

It’s tough to be competitive when you’re essentially the short-handed Laval Rocket featuring Nick Suzuki, the only player on the team to have played every game this year for Montreal.