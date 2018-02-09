The Calgary Flames have labelled forward Troy Brouwer as week-to-week due to a facial fracture sustained Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

The 32-year-old has three goals and 15 points in 54 games with the Flames this season.

He logged 11:55 of ice time on Thursday night before he took a puck to the face and was forced to exit.

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said Brouwer will not need surgery and the team will reevaluate him in 10 days.