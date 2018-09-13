RED DEER, Alta. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had two goals and Adam Ruzicka scored the game-winner in the third period as the Calgary Flames downed the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Wednesday in the second of two of matchups between provincial rivals' rookie squads.

D'Artagnan Joly, Glenn Gawdin and Brett Pollock also scored for the Flames.

Luke Esposito, Cameron Hebig and Evan Polei found the back of the net for the Oilers.

Zavgorodniy, a seventh-round pick by the Flames in the 2018 NHL Draft, opened the scoring on a nifty toe drag to backhand finish.

He followed up with his second of the game with less than four minutes left in the first period to stretch Calgary's lead to 3-0.

But Esposito scored before the end of the first, and the Oilers stormed back to tie the game with two more goals in the second period.

However, the Flames went on a run of their own, finding the back of the net three straight times in the third frame — starting with Ruzicka's marker — to seal the victory.