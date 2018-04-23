The Calgary Flames have called a press conference for 1pm et/10am pt. (LIVE on TSN.ca and TSN GO) regarding their currently vacant head coach position.

General manager Brad Treliving fired Glen Gulutzan as the team's head coach last week after two seasons with the team. Gulutzan led the Flames to a playoff berth a year ago, but paid the price for falling out of a postseason spot with just two wins in the team’s final 11 games this year.

The Flames have been linked to former Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, who is available after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Hurricanes last week. Peters worked under Treliving at the 2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship. Peters won gold as Canada's head coach at that tournament, while Treliving served as the team's co-general manager.

Peters will serve as Canada's head coach for wolrd championship again this year. The tournament begins May 4 in Denmark.

The 53-year-old failed to make the postseason in any of his four seasons with the Hurricanes. He has a career record of 137-138-53 from his team with Carolina.