The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The team has called up goaltender Maxime Lagace who will serve as a backup to Malcolm Subban.

Fleury is currently on a six-game winning streak. His most recent victory came on Friday when made 40 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Fleury is 35-19-5 this season with a .914 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average.