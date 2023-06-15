Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad is set to have shoulder surgery this off-season and says he won't be ready for the start of training camp.

The Panthers lost in the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night with a Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Aaron Ekblad having shoulder surgery says he won’t be ready for the start of training camp. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 15, 2023

Ekblad had two goals and six assists during the Panthers' run to the Final. In addition to his shoulder (torn during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes), he broke his foot and tore his oblique. He says he broke the foot after Game 2 against Boston in the opening round and missed Game 4 of that series, adding he didn't find out it was broken until after the second round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“There’s no stopping now. There’s no stopping here,” Ekblad said after Game 5. “Bump in the road and it’s going to sting. It stings now. But we’ll find a way to come back next year and be stronger because of it. How could you not, going through what we went through this year?”

Other Panthers injury news include forward Matthew Tkachuk, who missed Game 5 of the Final with a fractured sternum that he sustained in Game 3, and head coach Paul Maurice revealing defenceman Radko Gudas suffered a high ankle sprain.

It was the first time in 27 years that the Panthers made the Cup final after making the playoffs by a single point and Maurice knows the team will be in tough to make another run next season with several players expected to miss time in the beginning of next season due to the injuries suffered this spring.

“We’re going to have a hell of a time making the playoffs next year,” Maurice said. “That’s a fact.”