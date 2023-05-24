Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will be in the lineup as his team looks to sweep the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Barkov is "ready to roll."

Barkov was a full participant in the team's morning skate ahead Wednesday. He left his team's Game 3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury after taking a hit form Jack Drury.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice told The Joe Rose Show on AM 560 Sports WQAM on Tuesday morning that Barkov's injury was "not anything too sinister" and is "more on the optimistic side."

Barkov - the second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft - scored 23 goals and 55 assists over 68 games this season, his 10th with the Panthers. The native of Tampere, Finland has four goals and eight assists over 15 playoff games this spring.

The Panthers lead the Hurricanes 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Final and are looking to advance to their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.