Hockey carries the broadest appeal for the casual viewer when superstars like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon are flaunting their skills and whooshing past opponents in open ice.

The Eastern Conference finals will not be an exhibition of that type of hockey. The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers excel on the fringes and in crowds. If you like puck battles, my friend, this is your series. Both teams’ success is predicated on a well-orchestrated forecheck and their ability to win box-outs in the slot.

There is a Godzilla v. King Kong element to this series, as two powerhouses with similar attitudes toward imposing their wills square off. If you stayed up watching all 140 minutes of Game 1, you will have witnessed tight-checking hockey par excellence. Five goals over seven periods drills home the point.

It’s not just the lack of space from two teams that defend extremely well. Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is operating on a different plane of existence, and Game 1 was a masterpiece.

It’s hard to make an assessment after just one game of whether something is an aberration or a trend, but I think Game 1 foretells a series with few goals. As such, my picks look to capitalize on a scoring shortage while backing the team that’s a good bet to win following a loss.

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, May 20 – 8:00 PM ET

Say it with me: Bobrovsky is on a heater. He has a 13.7 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) during the postseason, which is disgustingly good. But the solution to beating the Panthers in the conference finals is fighting fire with fire. As good as Bobrovsky is playing right now, the Hurricanes’ team defence needs to one-up him. If any team can achieve that tall task, it is Carolina.

The Hurricanes had the second-best goals against during the regular season. They were dominant in the advanced stats, too, posting the best-expected goals against in the league and the second-best high-danger chances against. In defending the rush, they also ranked first.

But Aleksander Barkov’s goal for the Panthers was a lapse in judgment. A puck management miscue fed the Florida rush, and Carolina got burned. The Carter Verhaeghe tally was another mental miscue that took on a different form. The Hurricanes allowed the Panthers to get behind them initially, and after the Canes failed to surrender a goal on the poor read, defenceman Brett Pesce was slow to close out on Verhaeghe.

Additionally, the Hurricanes’ puck management woes nearly ended the game early in the first overtime, but a goaltender interference call saved Jack Drury after a tough sequence of giveaways.

And yet, while they had a bad first period and the last frame ended in disappointment, the Hurricanes edged the Panthers out in high-danger chances 13-12 in stanzas two through six. They also won the expected goals battle overall.

Every team is going to make mistakes, but Carolina looked a bit rusty in their response to errors. You cannot get loosey-goosey after a giveaway against the Panthers because they are deadly at striking off turnovers. The Panthers won’t beat themselves, but if Carolina can tighten up and make better decisions, Florida’s opportunities to score will shrink.

In the first game, Florida achieved something very important, which is sealing off the Hurricanes’ offence from draws. The Hurricanes are among the league’s best in faceoff wins leading to a scoring chance, but Florida was ready to plug this source of offence for Carolina. The Panthers took away shooting lanes and boxed out well. They also were prepared for the Hurricanes' set plays from draws.

The Panthers are not the only ones who deserve high marks for their defensive efforts in clearing out the middle, as the Hurricanes did an excellent job taking away space and preventing the Panthers from outmaneuvering them in the slot for generating tips and rebounds off shots from the point.

Look for the flip pass to be crucial in this series. Both teams apply heavy forechecks, but that type of aggression also presents opportunity for the adversary. By heaving the puck north, the hope is to catch the opposing forecheckers beneath the puck and open up the ice. Moreover, it’s a way to avoid spending extensive time in the defensive zone. How the area and stretch pass evolve as tools to get on the attack and not be attacked will be worth watching.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour brings an intense, headlong energy to his in-game interviews that reminds me of someone who hasn’t slept in two days. As someone who tries to play down matchups, his actions show he cares deeply about matchups.

And the matchups we saw in Game 1 are essential for sizing up Game 2. Shutdown center Jordan Staal played against Barkov. Jordan Martinook’s line was pitted against the Matthew Tkachuk line, and as a consequence, Anton Lundell saw his action against Sebastian Aho. Since I am eager to play the unders, these alignments are ideal.

Despite playing for opposing teams, checkers like Lundell and Martinook suffocating the offensive opportunities of star players like Aho and Tkachuk at 5-on-5 will spur a low-scoring contest. Lundell and Martinook are both deft forecheckers who know how to create turnovers and get the puck below the goal line and bleed time. But as far as ginning up offence, Lundell posted a point in 26 of 73 games this year and has potted a point in four of 13 playoff games. Martinook had 34 points in 82 games this season and—despite having a blistering five-game point streak against the Devils—went pointless against the Islanders.

This doesn’t mean that Martinook isn’t driving play when he is on the ice. When he plays with Jesper Fast, Carolina has outshot its opponents 87-57. Before Game 1, the Tkachuk line outshot playoff opponents 44-35 and had a 55.07 expected goals percentage. In Game 1, the Tkachuk trio had a 12-11 shot advantage and an expected goals percentage of 46.02. The Martinook line neutralized them but didn’t score.

Fading Barkov or Verhaeghe is scary and borderline unwise. But if I want to benefit off Staal as a defensive stopper, I can still take the under for Florida defenceman Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad saw more time against the Staal line than any other Hurricanes trio in Game 1. He also doesn’t play on the first unit of the man advantage, and he doesn’t have Brandon Montour or Gustav Forsling’s mobility. His best offensive prospects are stepping up in the neutral zone to force a turnover and counterattack or executing a well-timed pinch. With the Hurricanes’ tight gaps, Ekblad’s opportunity for an assist off a tip from his shot may be scarce.

If the Hurricanes want to advance to the Cup, winning Game 2 is a must. Carolina has been dynamite after a loss, and they have only conceded five goals total in the subsequent game in the three times they have been defeated this postseason. It hasn’t always been goaltender Frederik Andersen in those follow-up games, but Andersen has been really good in the postseason so far, submitting a 7.3 GSAx.

I think this game could be 1-0 or 2-1 and I feel compelled to take Carolina. Even with Bobrovsky playing the way he is, I think the series goes the distance. Most importantly, when the checking is this tight, I am content to align my bets to take advantage of the lack of offence.

Picks: Hurricanes -145, Jordan Martinook U 0.5 points -135,

Aaron Ekblad U 0.5 points -175, Anton Lundell U 0.5 points -175, Matthew Tkachuk U 1.5 points -180, Frederik Andersen U 2.5 total goals against -120