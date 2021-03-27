15m ago
Panthers D Stralman clears waivers
Florida Panthers veteran defenceman Anton Stralman cleared waivers on Saturday. Stralman is in the second year of a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Panthers.
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers veteran defenceman Anton Stralman cleared waivers on Saturday.
Stralman is in the second year of a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Panthers. He signed the deal, which carries a cap hit of $5.5 million, when former GM Dale Tallon was still in charge in Florida.
The 34-year-old has three goals and six assists in 29 games for the Panthers this season.