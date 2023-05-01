The Florida Panthers will likely be without forward Ryan Lomberg for their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that Lomberg, who was injured in Game 4 of the first round, is week-to-week with the second round set to begin Tuesday.

Lomberg, who was without a point in the first round, was ruled out for the series after the upper-body in Game 4.

Ryan Lomberg now considered week-to-week, per Paul Maurice. Was hurt in Game 1 and tried playing through it. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) May 1, 2023

The 28-year-old had 12 goals and eight assists in 82 regular season games.

After defeating the Bruins in overtime of Game 7 on Sunday, the Panthers will begin the second round on the road against the Maple Leafs.