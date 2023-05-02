It appears the Florida Panthers could be turning back to Alex Lyon for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lyon was the first goalie of the ice at the Panthers morning skate ahead of the opening game in Toronto.

While the first goalie off the ice at a morning skate traditionally starts, there has been no confirmation from head coach Paul Maurice of who will start.

No indication that Alex Lyon is starting. Just an observation. Sergei Bobrovsky won the last three games in the series vs. Boston. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 2, 2023

Lyon started the first three games of the Panthers' first-round series against the Boston Bruins before Sergei Bobrovsky took over the net.

Lyon, 30, went 1-2 against the Bruins with a .902 save percentage and a 3.26 goals-against average. He was 9-4-2 in the regular season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA.

Bobrovsky won three straight games after losing Game 4, helping the Panthers rebound from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Bruins in Game 7.

The 34-year-old had a .891 save percentage in the first round with a 3.94 goals-against average. He spent the majority of the season as the Panthers starter, going 24-20-3 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.07 GAA.

Bobrovsky is the league's highest-paid active goaltender, carrying a cap hit of $10 million through the 2025-26 season.