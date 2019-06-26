1h ago
Luongo retires after 19 seasons
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announced his retirement on Twitter Wednesday.
Luongo retires after 19 seasons in the NHL, spending time with the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Islanders.
The 40-year-old retires with 489 career wins, placing him third all-time behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy. The Montreal native also finishes his career with a 2.61 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 1,044 games. He played in 43 games last season, finishing with an 18-16-5 record, 3.12 GAA, and .899 save percentage.
In a letter to fans posted by the Panthers, Luongo said it was a tough decision but it felt like the right time to step away from the game.
"There's a lot I want to say. This is one of the toughest decisions I've faced in my life and it took me a long time to make it. After thinking about it a lot over the past two months and listening to my body, I made up my mind. It just feels like the right time for me to step away from the game."
Luongo was a six-time NHL All-Star and two time Olympic gold medallist, winning with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.
Luongo still had three years at $5.33 million per season on a 12-year, $64 million deal he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.
The Panthers will be left with a $1.09 million cap recapture penalty for the next three seasons, while the Vancouver Canucks, who signed Luongo to his current contract, will face a $3.03 million cap penalty for the next three years.