Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announced his retirement on Twitter Wednesday.

I’ve decided to take my talents to a South Beach retirement home ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BTuZIo8XT8 — Strombone (@strombone1) June 26, 2019

Luongo retires after 19 seasons in the NHL, spending time with the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Islanders.

The 40-year-old retires with 489 career wins, placing him third all-time behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy. The Montreal native also finishes his career with a 2.61 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 1,044 games. He played in 43 games last season, finishing with an 18-16-5 record, 3.12 GAA, and .899 save percentage.

In a letter to fans posted by the Panthers, Luongo said it was a tough decision but it felt like the right time to step away from the game.

"There's a lot I want to say. This is one of the toughest decisions I've faced in my life and it took me a long time to make it. After thinking about it a lot over the past two months and listening to my body, I made up my mind. It just feels like the right time for me to step away from the game."

Read the full letter to fans here.

Luongo was a six-time NHL All-Star and two time Olympic gold medallist, winning with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Luongo still had three years at $5.33 million per season on a 12-year, $64 million deal he signed ahead of the 2010-11 season.

The Panthers will be left with a $1.09 million cap recapture penalty for the next three seasons, while the Vancouver Canucks, who signed Luongo to his current contract, will face a $3.03 million cap penalty for the next three years.