Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday goaltender Spencer Knight is "doing well" and expected back next season.

Knight entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in February, remaining away from the team through its playoff run.

Bill Zito says Spencer Knight “is doing well” and is expected back with the Panthers this fall. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 21, 2023

The 22-year-old can return to the Panthers once he is cleared by the program's administrators.

A native of Darien, Conn., Knight is in his third NHL season. In 21 games this season, Knight posted a 9-8-3 record with a goals-against average of 3.18 and a .901 save percentage.

He was originally taken with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Knight is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.