The Florida Panthers are not expecting Sam Bennett to face discipline for his actions in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Florida forward was involved in two questionable plays during his team's 3-2 victory on Thursday, throwing Leafs rookie Matthew Knies to the ice in the first period and later being penalized for a cross-check to the neck of winger Michael Bunting.

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk chuckled when asked whether he thought Bennett could face discipline for actions versus Knies, who did not return to the game after the first intermission.

"I do not think he will hear from player safety on that, no," Tkachuk said.

"Everyone seemed to survive that tangle behind the net," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice added. "I think we’ve been on the other side of the ledger enough."

Matthew Tkachuk chuckles at the idea of Sam Bennett hearing from @NHLPlayerSafety for taking down Matthew Knies. pic.twitter.com/n2Oganqp3v — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2023

Knies played the remainder of the first period after the incident with Bennett but was ruled out for the remainder of the game as the second period started.​

"I think he tried to hit me, jumped out of the way, got tied up in my arm there," Bennett said. "That was pretty much it on that one."

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares saw the play as less routine.

"I didn't love it, obviously, and then [it] results in an injury," Tavares said. "We've just got to keep playing and pushing forward, stay disciplined and keep working for opportunities and stand our ground when necessary."

Knies, who joined the Maple Leafs last month after completing his season with the University of Minnesota, has one goal and four games this postseason.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Sunday.