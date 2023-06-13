Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk missed Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final due to a fractured sternum, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the game.

According to ESPN's John Buccigross, Tkachuk had to be helped out of bed by brother Brady prior to Game 4.

Tkachuk departed Game 4 for more than 10 minutes with an undisclosed injury, he played 16:40 in the contest and had four shots on goal and 14 penalty minutes.

The 25-year-old winger also left the ice in Game 3 following a big hit, but returned to force overtime with the tying goal late in the third period.

Tkachuk registered 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 games in the postseason and was one of the most important players for the Panthers on their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

He appeared in 79 games for the Panthers during the regular season, his first with the team, and posted 40 goals and 69 assists.