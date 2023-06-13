Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tkachuk departed Game 4 for more than 10 minutes with an undisclosed injury.

The 25-year-old winger also left the ice in Game 3 following a big hit, but returned to force overtime with the tying goal late in the third period.

Tkachuk has registered 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 games this postseason and has been one of the most important players for the Panthers on their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

He appeared in 79 games for the Panthers during the regular season, his first with the team, and posted 40 goals and 69 assists.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven championship series 3-1 and can capture their franchise first Stanley Cup with a victory in Game 5.