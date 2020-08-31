The Florida Panthers re-signed defenceman Brady Keeper on a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

Keeper, who made his debut with the Panthers last season, appeared in one game with the team during the qualifying round series against the New York Islanders. He posted six goals and 18 points in 61 games this season with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 24-year-old joined the Panthers in 2019 after two years at the University of Maine.

Financial details of the contract were not released.