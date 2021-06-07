The Florida Panthers announced Monday the team has signed 2020 first round draft pick Anton Lundell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lundell was part of the Finland squad that won the silver medal at the IIHF Men's World Championship recently, recording a team-leading four goals and seven points in 10 games.

The Panthers selected Lundell 12th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and the 19-year-old registered 16 goals and nine assists in 26 games with HIFK in Finland's Liiga last season.

"Anton is a cerebral, skilled and dynamic young player who continuously established himself in Finland's top league and played a pivotal role on Finland's national teams at all levels," Panthers GM Bill Zito said. "Anton's maturity, compete level and sound two-way ability are exciting qualities to add to our organization. We are thrilled to have signed Anton and look forward to his future with the Florida Panthers for years to come."