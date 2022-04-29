The Florida Panthers clinched the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night.

The Panthers reached 122 points (58-17-6) with a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Later in the evening, the Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7) fell three points behind Florida after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators in Denver.

Both teams have one game left to play on Friday, the final night of the season for all but Seattle and Winnipeg - who play a make-up game on Sunday afternoon.

With the NHL's best record, Florida is guaranteed home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The last Presidents' Trophy winner to win the Stanley Cup was the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13. The league's leading point-getter has won the championship eight times in all since 1987.