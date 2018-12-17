Is Carter Hart is ready to play at the NHL level?

The goalie carousel continues to spin in Philadelphia.

The Flyers recalled goaltender Carter Hart in the AHL on Monday, sending Alex Lyon to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and placing goalie Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve.

Hart, who backstopped Team Canada to a gold medal at the world juniors a year ago, has a 9-5-1 record in the AHL this season with a .901 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average.

The team said Stolarz, who is 2-3-2 with an .880 save percentage and a 3.90 GAA, will miss two-to-four weeks.

Hart joins Michal Neuvirth as the goaltenders on the active roster for the Flyers, while Brian Elliott remains on the injured reserve.

Should he make his NHL debut, Hart will become the sixth goaltender to see time in the crease for the Flyers this season.

The Flyers, who have lost their past four games, will host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.