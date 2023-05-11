The Philadelphia Flyers have named Keith Jones team president and dropped the interim tag from general manager Daniel Briere, the team announced Thursday.

The move comes just over two months after the Flyers fired Chuck Fletcher, who held the title of president and general manager.

Keith played nine seasons in the NHL, including his final three seasons with Philadelphia and has been working as a television analyst.

The Flyers finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division and 26th overall with a record of 31-38-13 in 2022-23 under bench boss John Tortorella and hold the seventh pick in the upcoming draft.

"Today marks a new era for the Philadelphia Flyers," the team said in a statement. This is a storied franchise with the most passionate fans in the National Hockey League.

"Our ultimate goal is to deliver them a championship. Achieving that goal will take time. We intend to honor the incredible history of the Orange and Black while paving a fresh path forward. That starts by creating a winning culture throughout the organization."

Jones tallied 117 goals and 141 assists in 491 career regular-season games with the Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Flyers.

Briere, who played 17 seasons including six with Philadelphia, registered 307 goals and 389 assists in 973 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Flyers, Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche.