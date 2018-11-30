3h ago
Flyers receive permission to speak to Nonis
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: How will Nylander saga end?
The Philadelphia Flyers have asked and received permission to speak to Columbus Blue Jackets assistant general manager Bill Zito and Anaheim Ducks special assignment scout Dave Nonis, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun Bob McKenzie.
The Flyers have some vacancies in their front office after they fired general manager Ron Hextall and assistant general manager Chris Pryor this week.
Zito, 54, has been an assistant GM with the Jackets since 2013 and also serves the role of general manager for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.
Nonis, 52, has held GM positions with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks in his career.
Chuck Fletcher and Ron Francis are other candidates for the vacant job, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Philadelphia also fired assistant coach Gord Murphy this week.