The Philadelphia Flyers have asked and received permission to speak to Columbus Blue Jackets assistant general manager Bill Zito and Anaheim Ducks special assignment scout Dave Nonis, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun Bob McKenzie.

PHI has asked for and received permission from ANA to talk to Dave Nonis about the Flyers GM job. Chuck Fletcher and Bill Zito are the other candidates, to this point. https://t.co/XYcW2qrdjh — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 30, 2018

The Flyers have some vacancies in their front office after they fired general manager Ron Hextall and assistant general manager Chris Pryor this week.

Zito, 54, has been an assistant GM with the Jackets since 2013 and also serves the role of general manager for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Nonis, 52, has held GM positions with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks in his career.

Chuck Fletcher and Ron Francis are other candidates for the vacant job, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Philadelphia also fired assistant coach Gord Murphy this week.