Flyers say Couturier out for Game 4

The Philadelphia Flyers confirmed that Sean Couturier will miss Game 4 on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh.

He is listed as having a lower-body injury. Couturier did not participate in the team's optional morning skate on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old left practice on Tuesday with the help of trainer after a collision with teammate Radko Gudas. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall would only say after Wednesday's morning skate that the forward was still being evaluated.

The collision occurred just a few minutes into the team's skate and Couturier didn’t return. He wasn’t available to the media after the practice.

"I didn’t see him. He didn’t see me," Gudas told the Courier-Post. "Tough break.”

The 25-year-old Couturier has one goal and three points through three games in the best-of-seven series. He had a career year this season, posting 31 goals and 76 points ­– both career highs – in 82 games.

The Flyers trail the Penguins 2-1 in the series entering Wednesday's Game 4.