MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Italian compatriot Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets at the Munich Open on Tuesday.

Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours.

Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by German player Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber fared better at the clay-court tournament, defeating Ivo Karlovic 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round, where another German, Mischa Zverev, awaits. Zverev beat Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-4, 6-3.

Dustin Brown was 6-5 up when he had to retire against Maximilian Marterer, but Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniel Masur to ensure another German progressed.

Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 7-5.