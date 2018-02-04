1h ago
Foles, Eagles defeat Patriots to win Super Bowl LII
TSN.ca Staff
Eagles take the lead late with Ertz's 11 yard TD
Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles went blow for blow with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and came out on top to win Super Bowl LII.
Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and caught another, to lead the Eagles to the win.
Philadelphia led for most of the game and orchestrated a late touchdown drive after the Patriots took their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter.
With time to respond, defensive lineman Brandon Graham forced a Brady fumble to eventually seal the victory for the Eagles.
