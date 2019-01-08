Montreal Canadiens forward Kenny Agostino received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for his late hit on Minnesota Wild veteran Eric Fehr Monday night.

Agostino was called for interference after hitting Fehr into the boards in the neutral zone seconds after he played the puck up the boards. Wild defenceman Nick Seeler fought Agostino after the hit, while Fehr did not return. Seeler picked up a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his fighting major.

"I caught the tail end of it," Seeler said. "I just kind of heard it and saw he was down and figured it wasn’t the best hit, so I thought it was a good time to step in."

Wild forward Marcus Foligno was more damning in his assessment of Agostino's hit.

"I heard a bang and Seels got to him pretty quick. It was obviously dirty and late and you just can’t have that," Foligno said. "It’s a neutral-zone hit too. It’s dangerous four feet from the boards and the guy’s turned. There’s no sense to finish a check there. We just hope that Fehrsie’s going to make a quick recovery.”

Agostino, 26, has two goals and 11 points in 28 games this season with 24 penalty minutes. A veteran of 50 career NHL games, he has no suspension history.

Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau did not have an update on Fehr's status after his team's 1-0 win. Fehr, 33, has five goals and 10 points in 41 games this season.