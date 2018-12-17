COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nick Foligno scored 40 seconds into the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Monday night.

Foligno found the rebound after Seth Jones' shot and knocked it past goalie Malcolm Subban from the doorstep.

"We deserved this one," said Foligno, who played in his 800th career game and snapped a five-game goal drought.

Bobrovsky got his 25th career shutout and first this season. He repelled a late attack by the Golden Knights after Subban was pulled for an extra skater with a minute left.

The Blue Jackets have played hard the past few games with little to show, losing five of their previous seven.

Other than allowing Foligno's goal, Subban performed well starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury in the second game of a back-to-back. He made 30 saves.

Vegas ended a four-game point streak that included three victories.

NOTES: Vegas was 0 for 2 on power plays and Columbus failed to convert on its lone power play. ... Blue Jackets F Artemi Panarin missed the game with a lower-body injury. Anthony Duclair, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, replaced him a wing on the top line. ... Columbus recalled D Dean Kukan from Cleveland (AHL) on Monday, but he was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT:

Vegas: Hosts the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday.

