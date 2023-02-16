1h ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Canada trails USA in SheBelieves Cup amid protest
Canada's women's national soccer team opens the SheBelieves Cup against the USA, playing the game under protest due to a labour dispute with Canada Soccer. Mallory Swanson has scored twice as USA leads 2-0 in the second half. Follow all of the action from Exploria Stadium on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Fans at Exploria Stadium show their support for the Canadian squad.
Mallory Swanson pounced on a defensive error and made no mistake slotting the ball home in the 34th minute to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.
Mallory Swanson fired one home in the 7th minute to give USA a 1-0 lead over Canada.
Prior to kickoff, the Canadian and American players met on the centre circle for a moment of solidarity for gender equality.
The Canadian players wore purple shirts with "Enough is Enough" written on the front as they took the field.
The American players are also wearing purple wristbands in support of the Canadian team.
