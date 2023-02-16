Canada's women's national soccer team opens the SheBelieves Cup against the USA, playing the game under protest due to a labour dispute with Canada Soccer. Mallory Swanson scored to put USA up 2-0 in the second half. Follow all of the action from Exploria Stadium on TSN.ca.

Fans at Exploria Stadium show their support for the Canadian squad.

Mallory Swanson pounced on a defensive error and made no mistake slotting the ball home in the 34th minute to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.

34’ - GOAL: USA!!!@MalPugh pounces on a Canadian mistake to double the lead!



🇺🇸 USA 2 - 0 CAN 🇨🇦



pic.twitter.com/FoKrDMCZ6C — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 17, 2023

Mallory Swanson fired one home in the 7th minute to give USA a 1-0 lead over Canada.

7' - GOAL: USA!!!!!@AlexMorgan13 finds @MalPugh, who scores in a fourth consecutive match!



🇺🇸USA 1 - 0 CAN 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/FoKrDMCZ6C — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 17, 2023

Prior to kickoff, the Canadian and American players met on the centre circle for a moment of solidarity for gender equality.

Wow.



The Canadian and American women’s soccer teams just came together in the middle of the pitch in a moment of solidarity for gender equality. Crowd went nuts. #SheBelievesCup #CWNT pic.twitter.com/yVAkjt5tDJ — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 17, 2023

The Canadian players wore purple shirts with "Enough is Enough" written on the front as they took the field.

Full on purple shirts as the Canadians take the field in Florida.



Purple represents gender equality. They say they’ll continue wearing it until Canada Soccer puts standards in place for equal treatment & opportunity. #SheBelievesCup #CWNT pic.twitter.com/UxeYDy4aMb — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 17, 2023

The American players are also wearing purple wristbands in support of the Canadian team.

Yesterday, US Captain Becky Sauerbrunn suggested the Americans would be showing their support of Canada during the match.



Now during warmups, many of the US soccer players are also wearing purple wrist bands. #SheBelievesCup pic.twitter.com/josbiggqI5 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 16, 2023

The Canadian team arrived for the game wearing purple t-shirts and will wear purple wristbands during play.

The Canadian Women’s soccer team are wearing purple wrist bands as a symbol of protest for gender equality for tonight’s match vs the USA #CWNT #SheBelievesCup pic.twitter.com/vYQzO0CvWx — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 16, 2023

Prior to Thursday's game, the Canadian team announced that they would wear purple as a symbol of protest.