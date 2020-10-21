FOLLOW LIVE: Lowe blasts Rays into lead over Dodgers in Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the best-of-seven World Series 1-0 over the Tampa Bay Rays. Follow all of the action from Game 2 of the Fall Classic on TSN.ca.

TOP 1

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound and Game 2 of the 2020 World Series is underway from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Brandon Lowe hits a solo homer in the first inning to put the Rays on top 1-0.

Pre-Game

Southpaw Blake Snell (2-2, 3.20 ERA) will take the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays as they look to even the 2020 World Series after a Game 1 defeat.

Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup

Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are the home team for Game 2 of the Fall Classic from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup