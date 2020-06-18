Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard have set the tone for the weekend, shooting a -7 (64) in the first round of the RBC Heritage. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners are all on the course today, looking to post a low number. Keep up with how they do, and the latest from Hilton Head, SC. all round, on TSN.ca.

Leaderboard: T1. Ian Poulter - 7, Mark Hubbard, T3. Sebastián Muñoz -6, Viktor Hovland,

T45. Mackenzie Hughes: -1 (5*), Roger Sloan (70)

T66. Adam Hadwin: E (2), Corey Conners (1)

*All times ET*

1:41 p.m.

Corey Conners has gotten his tournament started by finding the fairway on the opening hole. Conners was the top Canadian at the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend finishing T19 at -9.

1:38 p.m.

American Mark Hubbard drains an 11-foot par putt on nine to end his day with a -7 (64). Hubbard had a brillent day with five birdies and an eagle. He sits tied atop the leaderboard with Ian Poulter.

1:22 p.m.

Adam Hadwin has opened up his round with a par. The 32-year-old is back in action this week after finishing T43 at the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend. Hadwin has had two Top 5 finishes in 2020 and will be looking to add to that count this weekend.

1:20 p.m.

Canadian Roger Sloan picks up a par on his last hole of the day to finish -1. Sloan had four birdies on the day, but a triple bogey on 15 is keeping him out of striking distance of the leaders.

1:15 p.m.

BIRDIE ALERT: Hughes finds the fairway with his driver and sticks his second shot to nine-feet as the Canadian picks up a birdie on the par-4 12th to move to -1 through three holes.

1:01 p.m.

After missing the fairway wide right, Hughes recovers nicely with his second shot, and saves par with an up-and-down. He's even through two holes.

12:49 p.m.

Hughes finds the fairway with his opening drive and sticks his second shot to 14-feet, he walks away with a par after a two-putt.

12:32 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes is on the opening tee-box and is set to begin his weekend. The Canadian enters play after missing the cut the Charles Schwab Challenge last weekend. Hughes, 29, is looking to pick up his first win of the 2020 season, and the second of his PGA TOUR career. He is golfing along side, American Peter Malnati and Slovakian Rory Sabbatini.