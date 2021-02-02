FOLLOW LIVE: VanVleet ties franchise record for most points in game

Fred VanVleet is on fire tonight.

The Toronto Raptors' shooting guard has 52 points and has made 11 three-pointers against the Orlando Magic.

His 52 points have him tied with DeMar DeRozan for most points scored in a single game in franchise history.

DeRozan set that mark on January 1, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

VanVleet's 11 makes from behind the arc has him just three shy of Klay Thompson's single-game record of 14.

Thompson set that mark on October 29, 2018 against the Chicago Bulls.

Donyell Marshall holds the Raptors franchise record with 12 threes in a game.

Marshall went 12-for-19 from downtown in a 128-110 win over the Philadephia 76ers on March 13, 2005.

VanVleet's eight made three-pointers in the first half set a franchise record, topping Danny Green and Terrence Ross, who previusly held the record with seven.

