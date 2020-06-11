Golf is back and the Canadians are on the course. The PGA Tour returns after a three-month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Forth Worth, Texas. Follow along with the rounds of Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes right here.

Top of the Leaderboard

Justin Rose: -3

Corey Conners

Hometown: Listowel, Ontario

Age: 28

World Ranking: 66

Current Score (Position): -2 (T2)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Conners 5 3 4 3 3 Round Status E -1 -1 -1 -2

Back Nine Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70 Conners Round Status

Adam Hadwin

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Age: 32

World Ranking: 55

Current Score (Position): -1 (T4)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Hadwin 4 Round Status -1

Back Nine Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70 Hadwin Round Status

Mackenzie Hughes

Hometown: Dundas, Hamilton

Age: 29

World Ranking: 160

Current Score (Position): -1 (T11)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Hughes 4 Round Status -1