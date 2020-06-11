1h ago
Follow the Canadians in golf's return at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Golf is back and the Canadians are on the course. The PGA Tour returns after a three-month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Forth Worth, Texas. Follow along with the rounds of Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes right here.
TSN.ca Staff
Welcome back golf!
Golf is back and the Canadians are on the course. The PGA Tour returns after a three-month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Forth Worth, Texas. Follow along with the rounds of Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes right here.
Top of the Leaderboard
Justin Rose: -3
Corey Conners
Hometown: Listowel, Ontario
Age: 28
World Ranking: 66
Current Score (Position): -2 (T2)
Front Nine
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front
|Total
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|5
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Round Status
|E
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-2
Back Nine
|Hole
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Back
|Total
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|Round Status
Adam Hadwin
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Age: 32
World Ranking: 55
Current Score (Position): -1 (T4)
Front Nine
|
Hole
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Front
|
Total
|
Par
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hadwin
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Round Status
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Back Nine
|
Hole
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
Back
|
Total
|
Par
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hadwin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Round Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mackenzie Hughes
Hometown: Dundas, Hamilton
Age: 29
World Ranking: 160
Current Score (Position): -1 (T11)
Front Nine
|
Hole
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Front
|
Total
|
Par
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hughes
|
4
|
Round Status
|
-1
Back Nine
|
Hole
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
Back
|
Total
|
Par
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hughes
|
Round Status