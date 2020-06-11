Golf is back and the Canadians are on the course. The PGA Tour returns after a three-month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Forth Worth, Texas. Follow along with the rounds of Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes right here.

Top of the Leaderboard

Justin Rose: -3

Corey Conners

Embedded Image

Hometown: Listowel, Ontario
Age: 28
World Ranking: 66

Current Score (Position): -2 (T2)

 

Front Nine

 
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total
Par  4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70
Conners 3            
Round Status   -1  -1 -1   -2            
 

Back Nine

 
Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total
 Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70
 Conners                      
 Round Status                      
 
 
 

Adam Hadwin 

Embedded Image

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Age: 32
World Ranking: 55

Current Score (Position): -1 (T4)

 

Front Nine

 

Hole

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Front

Total

Par

5

4

4

3

4

4

4

3

4

35

70

Hadwin

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

  

 

Round Status

-1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Back Nine

 

Hole

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Back

Total

Par

4

5

4

3

4

4

3

4

4

35

70

Hadwin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Round Status

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Mackenzie Hughes

Embedded Image

Hometown: Dundas, Hamilton
Age: 29
World Ranking: 160

Current Score (Position): -1 (T11)

 

Front Nine

 

Hole

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Front

Total

Par

5

4

4

3

4

4

4

3

4

35

70

Hughes

4

                    

Round Status

-1

                    

Back Nine

 

Hole

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Back

Total

Par

4

5

4

3

4

4

3

4

4

35

70

Hughes

                      

Round Status

                      
 