Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt, and Quinn are testifying in person in Ottawa before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in their ongoing labour dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues and budget cuts.

Canada Soccer has said for months it won't negotiate in public re its dispute with Women's National Team players.

General secretary Earl Cochrane has repeatedly refused interview requests.

Hours before WNT/XNT players are to testify in Ottawa, CS with this extensive news release.

Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt, and Quinn about to begin testifying about Canada Soccer's pay equity issues and budget cuts, before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

Quinn testifies WNT/XNT budget cuts "compromise our training, our rehabilitation, and our preparation. It means we as players sometimes have to make choices about which medical treatments to receive when staff physiotherapists are stretched..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Sophie Schmidt testifies budget cuts have hollowed out youth programming, "leaving our youth national team with only one camp per calendar year... The system for developing players is broken... What kind of message are we sending to the youth who dream of representing Canada." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner asks how budget cuts affect players' mental health.

Beckie: "We have been successful not because of our federation, but actually in spite of our federation for so many years... we are so sick and tired... of having to scratch and claw for transparency." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire asks what WNT players want and what MPs can do to help them.

Janine Beckie: "The number one thing we've asked for is transparency about [Canada Soccer] finances... We've been negotiating in the dark." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu asks what the government can do to further gender equity efforts.

Janine Beckie: "I think it's mandating that governing bodies provide more granular reporting around where their funds are being allocated..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asks if any players were discouraged from testifying today.

Quinn says Canada Soccer officials raised concerns that testimony/government scrutiny might be considered political interference by FIFA and could have consequences for CS. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Lemire asks if players have confidence in new CS leadership.

Quinn: "I don't believe we have confidence... [Acting CS president] Charmaine [Crooks] was a member of the board since 2013... She has not shown her support to the women's program... She is a part of the old guard..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023

Conservative MP Martin Shields asks WNT players who else the Heritage Committee should summon to testify.

Sinclair says she want to hear from execs who negotiated CS-Canadian Soccer Business media/sponsor deal and CS board members who approved that agreement. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 9, 2023