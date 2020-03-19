Liverpool's wait to lift its first ever Premier League title will continue at least a little longer.

The Football Association announced on Thursday that the suspension in place due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be extended through April 30.

The Premier League had initially been suspended through April 4 with the Football League's suspension ending a day earlier.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," the FA said in a statement. "We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow."

As part of the suspension, the FA has also lifted the requirement for the current year to terminate on June 1, allowing seasons to "extend indefinitely" past that date should it be necessary.