According to a report released by Forbes on Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors are the NBA's 12th most valuable franchise, with a $1.4 billion evaluation.

The New York Knicks are listed as the NBA's most valuable franchise at $3.6 billion. For the first time, all 30 teams are valued at $1 billion or more.

The Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($3.1 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.6 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.5 billion) all ranked in the league's top five.

Toronto finished ahead of the rival Cleveland Cavaliers, who were valued at $1.325 billion – 15th in the NBA – by Forbes. The Raptors' value rose 24 per cent from a year ago, while the team also ranked 12th in revenue at $250 million – slightly above the league average of $247 million.

According to the report, values of NBA franchises have tripled over the past five years, while the gap on the value of NFL franchises versus NBA franchises has been cut by more than half over that span.

The New Orleans Pelicans were valued as the least valuable franchise at $1 billion.