HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed Canadian forward Mo Babouli.

The five-foot-eight Babouli made six starts and appeared in 20 games with Toronto FC in 2016. He then played with the Syrian Premier League's Al-Ittihad SC Aleppo.

Babouli, 27, has represented Canada at the U23 level at the 2015 Pan American Games and Olympic qualifying tournament.

"We are very happy to have Mo join our club," Bobby Smyrniotis, head coach and technical director of the Hamilton club, said in a statement.

"Mo is a player I know very well and one who will fit in right away with the way we play, adding further quality to our attacking group."

All Canadian Premier League clubs are preparing for The Island Games, a tournament in Charlottetown starting Aug. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.