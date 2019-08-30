Forge FC ousted from CONCACAF League Round of 16 after loss to Olimpia

SAN PEDRO DE SULA, Honduras — Forge FC has been eliminated from the CONCACAF League Round of 16.

The Canadian Premier League team was dropped 4-1 on Thursday by Club Deportivo Olimpia in the second leg of their matchup.

Olimpia advances to the quarterfinals 4-2 on aggregate.

The first-year club based in Hamilton was looking to make history against the Honduran club after winning the opening leg at Tim Hortons Field 1-0, but it wasn't meant to be.

Jonathan Ferrari opened the scoring for Olimpia in the 30th minute before Deybi Flores added another in the 42nd to put the South American side ahead on aggregate.

Junior Lacayo sealed the Olimpia win with a goal in the 75th, and Jerry Bengston potted one in the 79th.

David Choiniere scored for Forge FC in the 88th.