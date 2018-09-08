MONTREAL — Alex Formenton scored in overtime as the Ottawa Senators' rookie squad beat the Toronto Maple Leafs' rookies 6-5 on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-day tournament that also features the Montreal Canadiens.

Jordan Stallard, Boston Leier, Luka Burzan, Brady Lyle and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Derian Plouffe, JJ Piccinich, Carl Grundstrom and Adam Brooks supplied the offence for the Maple Leafs.

Formenton scored on a two-way breakaway 24 seconds into overtime just seconds after Toronto hit the post at the other end of the ice.

The tournament ends Sunday afternoon when the Canadiens play the Leafs.

Stallard opened the scoring for Ottawa at 14:17 of the first period, on the power play, when he scooped a loose puck in the crease past Toronto goalie Ian Scott.

Der-Arguchintsev tied things up at 8:13 of the second period but Ottawa regained its lead 31 seconds later through a wrist shot by Leier.

Plouffe made it 2-2 with a shot from a tight angle at 18:39 of the second.

Burzan had a short-handed breakaway goal at 9:11 of the third before Piccinich defected a puck past goalie Kevin Madolese 28 seconds later.

The Senators regained their one-goal lead at 10:25 through Lyle's wrist shot and Grundstrom made it 4-4 with five minutes left on the clock.

Brooks looked to have won it for Toronto when he scored with 24 seconds remaining in the game but Batherson answered right back, from an impossible angle, with 13 seconds on the clock.

The Senators also beat Montreal's rookie team 4-0 on Friday.