Formenton scores twice to lead AHL Senators to 5-3 win over Rocket

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Alex Formenton scored twice to lead the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Josh Norris, Cole Cassels and Drake Batherson also scored for Belleville (11-8-1), which has won three straight.

Matthew Peca, Antoine Waked and Joe Cox replied for the Rocket (11-8-3).

Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 shots. Laval's Cayden Primeau made 15 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.