Former All-Star Kemba Walker signs in Europe

Kemba Walker is taking his talents overseas.

The four-time All-Star is singing in the Euro League with AS Monaco Basket, it was announced by the team Friday.

Splashy move in @EuroLeague free agency: Former NBA All-Star guard @KembaWalker signs with @ASMonaco_Basket



More NBA from me: marcstein@substack.com pic.twitter.com/JbUXXO3AgV — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 21, 2023

Walker played only nine games in the NBA last season with the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 8.0 points per game in an average of 16 minutes a night. The Mavs waived Walker in early January and he did not sign with another team down the stretch.

Walker averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Boston Celtics just two seasons ago, but his decline began when he joined his hometown New York Knicks for the 2021-22 season. The Bronx, N.Y., native signed a two-year contract with the Knicks and began the season as their starting point guard but fell out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation mid-way through the season and did not see much playing time after.

The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons last summer, who then reached a buyout agreement with the UConn product, making him a free agent. Walker signed with the Mavs in late November and lasted just over a month on their roster before being waived.

Walker was selected No. 9 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and became their go-to option on offence by his second season. The 33-year-old averaged 20-plus points per game in five straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20, making the All-Star Team four times in that span. He is Charlotte's all-time leader in points (12,009), minutes played (20,607) and three-pointers made (1,283).